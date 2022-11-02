Japan to convene security council over North Korea’s missile launches – Prime Minister

According to the Japanese Defence Ministry, North Korea fired at least two missiles at 8.50am local time, from its east coast today. Both missiles probably followed a non-standard trajectory, the ministry noted. The missiles landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, while no damage was recorded to the country’s maritime and aircraft. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the North fired at least 10 missiles toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea, including one that landed close to South Korea’s territorial waters. “North Korea launched ballistic missiles. I gave instructions to provide information to the population, to ensure its safety. Missile launches are still repeated with unprecedented intensity. This is completely unacceptable. Due to the growing tension on the Korean Peninsula, I want to urgently convene the National Security Council,” Kishida told reporters.

Today’s launch is North Korea’s 29th this year. North Korea has emphasised that its test launches are being carried out in response to “provocations” by South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises both independently and jointly with the US and Japan, says Sputnik. South Korea closes some air routes after North Korean missile launches South Korea has closed some of its air routes in the East Sea after one of multiple missiles fired by North Korea landed near the South’s Ulleungdo Island.

Earlier in the day, the North fired various types of about 10 missiles, including three short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs), off its west and east coasts, reports Yonhap News Agency. One of the SRBMs fell into high seas 26km south of the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea, marking the first missile launched by the North that flew past the de facto maritime inter-Korean border since the end of the 1950 – 53 Korean War. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said some air routes in the East Sea would be closed from 10.58am today to 11.05am on Thursday.

