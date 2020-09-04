Japanese murder suspect who fled to South Africa 17 years ago, arrested in Tokyo

Tokyo – Japanese police on Friday said a murder suspect in a case from 17 years ago had been taken into custody in South Africa where he'd been living as a fugitive until the Covid-19 pandemic caused him to lose his job and seek a route back to Japan through the Japanese embassy.

On August 21, the suspect So Kamiya, 46, turned himself at the Japanese Embassy in South Africa, local media reported.

He reportedly said life had become untenable after the pandemic due to a lack of finances after losing his job and wished to return to Japan.

He was arrested by the Japanese police on Thursday at Narita airport close to Tokyo after being identified by his fingerprints. The suspect had been on an international wanted list.

Kamiya is suspected of abducting Shinya Kogawa, 26, in September 2003 in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, where he confined the victim in a car before allegedly murdering him and spreading the body parts around a mountainous area in western Tokyo, according to media accounts.