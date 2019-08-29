File picture

Manchester - An obsessed mother vowed to kill her son’s primary school teacher because of the bond she had formed with her child. Nushee Imran, 40, became jealous when her five-year-old son began talking about Rebecca Kind and asked if he could buy her flowers.

The mother-of-four started stalking the teacher, turning up at her home and bombarding her with phone calls, texts and more than 100 emails.

She became "fixated" with Kind and wrongly believed she was leading a "conspiracy to have her children removed from her".

Police were called after Imran told a doctor she planned to kill her "because of all the pain and suffering she had caused".

The stalking began after Kind, a special educational needs disability co-ordinator at Etchells Primary School, in Heald Green, Manchester, bonded with Imran’s son, who has special needs.

Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard the stalking incidents worsened after Kind alerted a social worker when she noticed Imran being "too tough" with her son in October last year.

During one face-to-face confrontation at the school, Imran, from Heald Green, asked the teacher: "Are you scared of me?"

Kind replied: "I’m just doing my job as a teacher."

Imran subsequently blamed stress for her conduct. On Tuesday she admitted stalking causing fear of violence between May 2018 and April 2019.

She was jailed for six months, suspended for a year, and banned from contacting Kind for five years under a restraining order. Justin Hayhoe, prosecuting, told the court: "The defendant began to contact Kind at a disproportionate level to what was required. She would attend the school sometimes four times a day and would constantly call and email. She was advised by the school to stop but continued.

"Around Christmas 2018 there was further contact in the form of phone calls, texts, emails and video calls with Kind. Some of them were unpleasant but not abusive or violent at that time.

"The defendant thought her child was being taken off her."

The abuse continued this year and Imran was twice seen driving slowly past the teacher’s house. Kind also received a Facebook friend request, said Hayhoe. "She suspected it was the defendant and when it was challenged, the account was deleted."

Hayhoe said Imran saw a GP and later told a mental health practitioner she thought there was a conspiracy to have her children removed from her.

She also said she wanted to kill Kind because of all the pain and suffering she had caused her, Hayhoe said.

Police were called because the remarks were seen as a serious threat, the court was told.

"Kind was shocked that there had been a threat to kill," added Hayhoe.

Tom McKail, defending Imran, said: "She truly is ashamed of what she’s done. She lost control and was under a lot of stress."

Sentencing, Recorder Matthew Corbett-Jones told Imran: "You became obsessed and jealous of your victim in her capacity as his teacher and her ability to support your son with his considerable needs."

He said Imran caused Kind "genuine fear and upset", but said he was sparing her a prison sentence so she could carry on looking after her son and because of her "remorse".

