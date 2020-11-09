Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Pictures that sum up the historic US election

Johannesburg - “We did it, we did it Joe, you’re going to be the next president of the United States”, said an ecstatic vice president-elect Kamala Harris to US president-elect Joe Biden in a congratulatory message on Saturday. Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States after defeating President Donald Trump by a comfortable 290 to 214 electoral college votes. This means Trump scored fewer college votes than Hillary Clinton in 2016, who scored 227. In terms of the popular vote, Biden had 4.5 million more votes than Trump. Pedestrians pass graffiti in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the day after a presidential election victory was called for former Vice President Joe Biden. Picture: Mark Makela/Reuters But as the Democratic Party nominees Biden and Harris get ready for life as president-elect and vice-president elect respectively, Trump has yet to concede the election and has repeatedly used social media to claim the election has been rigged.

Trump’s social media has been monitored very closely in the run-up to the election with several tweets being accompanied with the message: “This claim about election fraud is disputed”.

“Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” reads another message on Trump’s Twitter, blocking him from spreading the message to others.

Here are some pictures that sum up the 2020 US presidential election campaign.

Celebrations

Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, after the media announced that Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election. Picture: Jim Bourg/Reuters

Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, react to confetti after it was announced Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election. By the time he is inaugerated in January, Biden, who will be 78 by then, will become the oldest US president in history.

He previously spoke about his age on The View, a daytime TV Show on ABC: “I think it’s important for people – it’s a legitimate question to ask about my age,” Biden said.

“Hopefully, I can demonstrate that ... with age comes wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better. That’s for you all to decide, not for me to decide,” he was quoted as saying by South Coast Today.

Harris becomes America’s first woman VP

The vice president-elect pointed to the skies as if to signal the sky is the limit at one of the last rallies before the electoral win was confirmed.

Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks during an event, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Picture: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Harris was speaking ahead of the election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Team Biden/Harris made a strong finish to win by over 45 000 votes, securing 20 crucial electoral votes.

Biden hometown glory

Supporters of Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden celebrate. Picture: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Supporters in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware celebrate shortly after Biden was declared the winner on Saturday.

Stop the steal

Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather at a "Stop the Steal" protest in Arizona. Picture: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Trump supporters staged a "Stop the Steal" protest in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday. They claim the election was rigged.

US President Donald Trump’s supporters pray during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Centre (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona. Picture: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Supporters of US President Donald Trump pray during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona. Picture: Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Trump seen at the greens after election loss

Trump was playing golf when Biden was named as the victor in the 2020 US Elections.

President Donald Trump after hearing the news that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US Elections. Picture: Carlos Barria/Reuters

President Donald Trump after hearing the news that Democratic nominee Joe Biden won the 2020 US Elections. Picture: Carlos Barria/Reuters

President Donald Trump after hearing the news that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US Elections. Picture: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Game Over, Trump!

A man gestures next to protest signs at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, DC, as votes continued to be counted following the 2020 US presidential election. Picture: Hannah McKay/Reuters

