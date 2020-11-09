Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Pictures that sum up the historic US election
Johannesburg - “We did it, we did it Joe, you’re going to be the next president of the United States”, said an ecstatic vice president-elect Kamala Harris to US president-elect Joe Biden in a congratulatory message on Saturday.
Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States after defeating President Donald Trump by a comfortable 290 to 214 electoral college votes.
This means Trump scored fewer college votes than Hillary Clinton in 2016, who scored 227.
In terms of the popular vote, Biden had 4.5 million more votes than Trump.
But as the Democratic Party nominees Biden and Harris get ready for life as president-elect and vice-president elect respectively, Trump has yet to concede the election and has repeatedly used social media to claim the election has been rigged.
Trump’s social media has been monitored very closely in the run-up to the election with several tweets being accompanied with the message: “This claim about election fraud is disputed”.
“Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” reads another message on Trump’s Twitter, blocking him from spreading the message to others.
We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020
Here are some pictures that sum up the 2020 US presidential election campaign.
Celebrations
Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, react to confetti after it was announced Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election. By the time he is inaugerated in January, Biden, who will be 78 by then, will become the oldest US president in history.
He previously spoke about his age on The View, a daytime TV Show on ABC: “I think it’s important for people – it’s a legitimate question to ask about my age,” Biden said.
“Hopefully, I can demonstrate that ... with age comes wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better. That’s for you all to decide, not for me to decide,” he was quoted as saying by South Coast Today.
Harris becomes America’s first woman VP
The vice president-elect pointed to the skies as if to signal the sky is the limit at one of the last rallies before the electoral win was confirmed.
Harris was speaking ahead of the election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Team Biden/Harris made a strong finish to win by over 45 000 votes, securing 20 crucial electoral votes.
Biden hometown glory
Supporters in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware celebrate shortly after Biden was declared the winner on Saturday.
Stop the steal
Trump supporters staged a "Stop the Steal" protest in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday. They claim the election was rigged.
Trump seen at the greens after election loss
Trump was playing golf when Biden was named as the victor in the 2020 US Elections.
Game Over, Trump!
