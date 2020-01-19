Berlin - Golden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Guonadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot more of Los Angeles' red carpets as nominations come flooding in for her score for Tod Phillips' film "Joker".
On January 5, Guonadottir made history by becoming the first solo female Golden Globe winner for best original score since the introduction of the category in 1947.
Lisa Gerrard won the 2000 award for Gladiator but in collaboration with Hans Zimmer.
Guonadottir has a BAFTA nomination for the same film, won an Emmy in September for the HBO/Sky series "Chernobyl", has been nominated for music's biggest honour, a Grammy, for the same series, and is also an Oscar nominee for the "Joker" score.
"Normally I spend most of my time in Berlin in my studio or just with my son on the football fields... it has been hugely surprising how many ears I seemed to have reached in the last year, it is a wonderful surprise," she told Reuters.