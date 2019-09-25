Paris - A French woman was convicted on Wednesday of defamation over two tweets that launched France's equivalent of the #MeToo hashtag, broadcaster FranceInfo and other media reported.
Journalist Sandra Muller was ordered to pay former television station boss Eric Brion 15 000 euros compensation and 5 000 euros in legal costs for her tweets accusing him of harassment, FranceInfo reported.
In her October 2017 tweets, published in the wake of high-profile sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Muller called on women to name harassers with details of their acts.
The hashtag she created – #balancetonporc, literally meaning "expose your pig" – went viral as many women recounted experiences of harassment.
President Emmanuel Macron later announced a series of measures against harassment and in favour of gender equality.