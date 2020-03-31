Journalist shot and killed in Mexico after receiving death threats

Mexico City - A female journalist has died after being shot in the eastern Mexican city of Papantla, the state prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

According to family members, Maria Elena Ferral, who worked with regional publications including Diario de Xalapa and was the founder of newspaper Veracruz Quinto Poder, had received death threats for her work as a journalist.

"There will be no impunity in this murder, it will be investigated until the perpetrators are found," the prosecutor's office in the state of Veracruz, where Papantla is located, said in a statement.

Ferral was attacked by several armed perpetrators on Monday. She was hospitalized in serious condition and underwent surgery, but later died as a result of her injuries.

"The murder of Maria Elena Ferral, reporter and founder of Veracruz Quinto Poder, constitutes an attack on freedom of expression," presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez Cuevas said on Twitter.