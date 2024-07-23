Kamala Harris has accused Donald Trump of trying to take the US ‘back to a time before many of us had full freedoms’

The 59-year-old Vice President of the US - who officially launched her own presidential campaign on Sunday, July 21 after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race - has officially secured enough delegates to become the Democratic nominee in the upcoming election. In a statement, she claimed: "This election will present a clear choice between two different visions.

"Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights. "I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead." She has been endorsed by the likes of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Biden himself, and she is "grateful" for their support.

She added: "When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top. "I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon. "I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people."