Kanye West votes for himself in US election

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Los Angeles - Kanye West has voted for himself in the US presidential election. The 43-year-old rapper has been campaigning as a potential candidate for President of the United States for the past few months, and on election day on Tuesday, he made his voice heard by heading to a polling station to vote for himself. Kanye voted in Park County, Wyoming, and although his name isn’t actually on the ballot paper in the state, he was able to use the “write in” option to add his own name, as well as his running mate, Michelle Tidball. The ‘Heartless’ hitmaker took to Twitter to share a video of his ballot paper, as well as another clip showing him formally submitting his vote, which he declared as the “first vote” of his life. He captioned the clips: “KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ

“The first vote of my life... We are here to serve... We pray for every servant leader in the world (sic)”

Another picture showed Kanye in the middle of writing his name on his ballot, which was accompanied by a simple dove emoji in the caption, whilst Kanye’s final tweet on the subject featured a picture of the rapper wearing an “I Voted” sticker.

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the ‘Bound 2’ rapper recently insisted it’s his “calling” to be the “leader of the free world”, and said God “called” him to “take this position”.

He said: “I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world. Even though I’m the pastor for however big my audience is in hip-hop, in music or just as an influencer or celebrity, a dad and a husband in my house - there couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair. And that’s not to say we haven’t had visionaries before. I’m not here to down Trump, to down Biden - I’m just here to express why God has called me to take this position.”