A memorial to German philosopher Karl Marx is seen after it was vandalised at Highgate Cemetery in north London. File picture: Peter Nicholls/Reuters.

London - The grave of Karl Marx has been defaced for the second time in a month, it was reported Saturday. The words "Doctrine of Hate" and "Architect of Genocide" were among those painted in red on the memorial stone of the German philosopher in north London's Highgate Cemetery, the Press Association (PA) said.

The vandalism follows a destructive hammer-attack on the grave on February 4.

The cemetery, using an unverified Twitter account, described the latest incident as "Senseless. Stupid. Ignorant".

"Whatever you think about Marx's legacy, this is not the way to make the point," Highgate added.

The grave has become a destination for young people from around the world in recent years. Marx and his philosophy have been making a comeback since the international financial crisis of 2008.

The attacks on his grave, however, indicate there are those who do not hold Marx in high regard.

The Metropolitan Police told PA they had received a report of criminal damage early Saturday.

"There have been no arrests. We would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact us," a spokesman said.

