A foreign criminal convicted of a terrorism offence in Britain has used refugee laws to overturn the government’s bid to deport him, it can be revealed.
The Kenyan man is now free to apply to permanently stay in Britain despite admitting to having ‘an extremist mindset’, court papers show.
In one of the first cases of its kind, he successfully argued his rights as a refugee outweighed the risk he poses to the UK in a judgment that has just been made public.
The man, who can only be identified by the initials NF, claimed he would be subject to ‘ill treatment’ if sent to Kenya.