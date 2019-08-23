Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg – A Kenyan man who swallowed 1.2 kilogrammes of cocaine contained in more than 60 packages has been arrested at Thailand’s Bangkok airport after he flew in from Ethiopia. Glen Ooko, 43, was detained after an X-ray showed dozens of oblong items in his stomach, the East African reported Thailand's Office of the Narcotics Control Board stating.

Ooko was arrested along with Nigerian national Osita Joseph Ukpa, who police said had hired the Kenyan to smuggle the drugs.

"This is part of a drug network in Thailand," a police statement said.

Due to its porous borders, lax law enforcement Thailand has become a focal point for transnational crime syndicates to smuggle methamphetamine drugs worth multi-billions of dollars, originating in Myanmar and Laos before moving on to countries like Australia and Japan.

