Kerala man stabs dentist girlfriend at her practise
Kerala - A Kerala man has been arrested for allegedly killing his partner at her medical practice in the presence of relatives.
Acocrding to IANS the victim, who goes by name of Sona, a practising dentist, was stabbed at her practise by her partner, Mahesh.
According to the police, there was a rift between the two over sharing the proceeds from her dental clinic.
An altercation ensued on September 28.
Police say it is alleged Mahesh, a contractor, stabbed her in front of her relatives and ran away.
Sona succumbed to her injuries a few day later on October 3.
Following a manhunt, Mahesh was arrested by police on October 5.
Sona was previously married and has a daughter from the earlier marriage.
IANS