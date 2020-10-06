NewsWorld
Kerala man stabs dentist girlfriend at her practise

Kerala - A Kerala man has been arrested for allegedly killing his partner at her medical practice in the presence of relatives.

Acocrding to IANS the victim, who goes by name of Sona, a practising dentist, was stabbed at her practise by her partner, Mahesh.

According to the police, there was a rift between the two over sharing the proceeds from her dental clinic.

An altercation ensued on September 28.

Police say it is alleged Mahesh, a contractor, stabbed her in front of her relatives and ran away.

Sona succumbed to her injuries a few day later on October 3.

Following a manhunt, Mahesh was arrested by police on October 5.

Sona was previously married and has a daughter from the earlier marriage.

