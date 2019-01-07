Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court with his attorney Alan Jackson, right, to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery. Picture: AP Photo/Steven Senne

Nantucket, United States - Kevin Spacey was formally charged Monday with the indecent assault of a teenager who alleged the US actor groped him at a bar in Massachusetts in 2016. Spacey appeared before a judge on the tony destination island of Nantucket, Massachusetts over accusations he sexually assaulted a teenager in 2016.

The "House of Cards" star had asked that his lawyers represent him at the hearing, but Judge Thomas Barrett declined, forcing Spacey to appear before him at 11:00 am (1600 GMT).

The formal charges come more than 13 months after the complaint was filed, and is part of the latest chapter in the #MeToo movement after the sentencing of actor Bill Cosby and the indictment against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The case marks the first time Spacey has faced charges, although there are dozens of claims against him.

The actor faces five years in prison if charged for repeatedly reaching down into the pants of a man identified as William Little, who was 18 at the time of the alleged assault in July 2016 at a Nantucket restaurant.

The star was not asked for his plea during the brief arraignment in a crowded Nantucket courtroom, but local media said his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

A follow-on hearing was scheduled for March 4, but Spacey was not required to attend.

AFP