London - A sexual predator has been jailed for at least 29 years for the ‘wicked’ killing of a barmaid on Christmas Eve.

Fuelled by cocaine, cannabis and alcohol, Kasim Lewis, 31, attacked Iuliana Tudos, 22, with a bottle, and carved what appeared to be a Batman logo on her chest.

Her naked body was found in a burnt-out hut in Finsbury Park, North London, on December 27 last year, three days after she disappeared returning home from the pub where she worked.

She had been bound up with cable ties during the ‘sustained and brutal attack’. Convicted sex offender Lewis pleaded guilty to murder at the Old Bailey via video link from Belmarsh jail.

Judge Richard Marks QC jailed him for life with a minimum term of 29 years. He told Lewis: ‘This is a killing that demonstrated the most appalling brutality. It was horrendous and barbaric.

‘This slightly-built young woman was alone in a park at night and as such vulnerable in the extreme. She must have died a terrible death. What you did to her was wicked beyond belief.’

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said: ‘Iuliana was struck over the head most likely with a bottle, she was also stabbed with a broken bottle in the neck, on her abdomen and on her wrists.

‘Although there is no evidence that Iuliana was actually sexually assaulted, the prosecution allege that this was a sexually-motivated and sadistic attack.’

Lewis extracted her PIN number and withdrew cash from her account after the murder.

Moldovan-born Miss Tudos was attacked as she made her way home from her shift at the World’s End pub in Camden.

She was last picked up on CCTV at 8.33pm heading to the entrance of Finsbury Park.

When she failed to turn up at her friend’s house to celebrate Christmas, they posted messages on social media and distributed flyers to find her.

Friends searched the park and found the body in the hut by an old cricket pavilion.

Paramedics described a wound to her chest as looking like the logo for comic book character Batman or the letter M.

The next day, the defendant tried to lay a ‘false trail’ by texting a contact to ask about the discovery of a woman’s body.

Police went to Lewis’ home on New Year’s Eve and found cable ties like those used on the victim and a knife in the fridge. They tracked down the defendant at his on-off boyfriend’s flat in Dalston, East London. When he was arrested, Lewis told them: ‘I did it’, the court heard.

A search of his phone revealed a trailer for a pornographic film featuring a young woman being chased into an alleyway and then bound with cable ties.

Lewis, who was born in the Caribbean island of Montserrat and lived in North London, had previously been jailed for an earlier sex attack. In September 2005, he was handed two years for sexual assault and exposure on a bus and placed on the sex offenders’ register but failed to comply with restrictions.

The victim’s stepfather, Costa Vasiliou, who travelled from his home in Cyprus, said at the Old Bailey: ‘She was murdered in the most repelling and inhuman way, a disgrace to the human race.’

