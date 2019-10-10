MIAMI, FLORIDA - A white Florida man who told detectives he was irritated by people who illegally park in handicapped spots was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside a convenience store.
Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone called 49-year-old Michael Drejka a "wanna-be" law enforcement officer and a self-appointed "handicapped parking space monitor."
Jurors found Drejka guilty of manslaughter in August.
Security video shows McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulls out a handgun and shoots the 28-year-old McGlockton as he backs away.
Initially, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he wouldn’t arrest Drejka, saying the shooting was not a crime under the state’s ‘stand your ground’ law, which allows someone to use deadly force if they believe it necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm.