Kim Kardashian tries to stop execution of death row inmate Rodney Reed









Death row inmate Rodney Reed. File picture: Texas Department of Criminal Justice Reality Kim Kardashian is working around the clock to stop the execution of death row inmate Rodney Reed who is set to be executed on November 20. Reed is convicted of kidnapping, raping and strangling 19-year-old Stacey Stites in Texas in 1996 and has since maintained his innocence However, Kardashian insists that there has been 'substantial evidence' since his 1998 trial which exonerates him and 'implicates another person of interest'. Stites family also believes Reed is innocent and suspect her former police officer fiance Jimmy Lewis Fennell Jr of the crime. Reed's brother Rodrick has expressed gratitude to Kardashian for her efforts.

"I want you to know you are a major God-send to my family - more than you may ever fully realize in this lifetime. You are a blessing to all the families you advocate for. We're so glad you have publicly voiced that you also believe he is innocent," he wrote in an online post, TMZ reports.

Kardashian, who is aspiring to become a lawyer, made headlines last year when she visited US President Donald Trump at the White House and advocated to secure a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson.

Johnson had served more than 20 years in prison for a nonviolent drug offense before being released in June 2018.

Celebrities such as Rihanna, T.I., Busta Rhymes, Meek Mill, Questlove among others encouraged their fans to sign a petition requesting Texas Governor Greg Abbot delay Rodney Reed's execution.