Reality Kim Kardashian is working around the clock to stop the execution of death row inmate Rodney Reed who is set to be executed on November 20.
Reed is convicted of kidnapping, raping and strangling 19-year-old Stacey Stites in Texas in 1996 and has since maintained his innocence
However, Kardashian insists that there has been 'substantial evidence' since his 1998 trial which exonerates him and 'implicates another person of interest'.
Stites family also believes Reed is innocent and suspect her former police officer fiance Jimmy Lewis Fennell Jr of the crime.
Reed's brother Rodrick has expressed gratitude to Kardashian for her efforts.