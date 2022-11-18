Koo, not the baked beans manufacturer, offers to hire canned Twitter employees

New Delhi – As Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has laid off employees in a series of firings, home-grown microblogging platform Koo has offered to hire the affected Twitter employees. Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka offered in a tweet on Friday to hire some of the Twitter ex-employees.

“Very sad to see #RIPTwitter and related # to this going down. We’ll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding ...” Bidawatka tweeted. “They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression,” he added.

Earlier this month, Musk fired almost half of Twitter’s 7 600-strong workforce, leaving several departments completely shut across the globe, including in India. Also, hundreds of employees recently resigned ahead of the deadline given to them by Musk to either agree to his “extremely hardcore” way of work or quit the company. Meanwhile, Koo recently announced that it has become the second-largest microblog available to the world.

Launched in March 2020, the platform clocked 50 million downloads and has seen on an upward trajectory in terms of growth. After telling Twitter employees to be “extremely hardcore” at work or quit, Elon Musk has sent another email to them, this time daring managers to approve remote work “at their own risk”.

The new email, seen by The Verge, also told employees to do in-person meetings, as a disabled employee has sued Twitter over its ban on remote work. “Regarding remote work, all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution,” Musk wrote. “It is also expected that you have in-person meetings with your colleagues on a reasonable cadence, ideally weekly, but not less than once per month,” he added.