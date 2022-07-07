Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Kremlin reacts to Boris Johnson: ‘We don’t like him’

Boris Johnson sits in a helicopter as he continues a whistle stop tour of the country. File picture: Andrew Parsons / PA via AP

Published 13m ago

Cape Town: As Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday as leader of the Conservative Party, Russian officials celebrated his downfall, with Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska calling him a “stupid clown” who got his reward for arming Ukrainian soldiers against Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Johnson “really does not like us” and made it clear that Russia “does not like him either”.

Peskov added that he hoped more “professional people” would take charge in London in order for the nations to make decisions through dialogue.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Johnson’s fall was due to the decline of the West and added that he had been “hit by a boomerang launched by himself”.

While Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky who held a close relationship with Johnson is yet to publicly release a statement, his advise,r Mykhailo Podolyak, shared his views on social media and thanked Johnson for being “the first to arrive in Kyiv” to support Ukraine.

Furthermore, Reuters reported a statement released by the European Commission spokesperson which said that “the political developments do not change our position on the (Northern Ireland) protocol or the way in which we work with our British counterparts on Northern Ireland.

“Our position is that we should endeavour to seek solutions as regards to the implementation of the protocol.”

