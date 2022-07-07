Kremlin reacts to Boris Johnson: ‘We don’t like him’

Cape Town: As Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday as leader of the Conservative Party, Russian officials celebrated his downfall, with Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska calling him a “stupid clown” who got his reward for arming Ukrainian soldiers against Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Johnson “really does not like us” and made it clear that Russia “does not like him either”.

Peskov added that he hoped more “professional people” would take charge in London in order for the nations to make decisions through dialogue. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Johnson’s fall was due to the decline of the West and added that he had been “hit by a boomerang launched by himself”. To be a leader – to call 🇷🇺 evil a evil and to take responsibility in the hardest times. To be a leader – to be the first to arrive in Kyiv, despite missile attacks. Thanks @BorisJohnson for realizing the threat of RF monster and always being at the forefront of supporting 🇺🇦. pic.twitter.com/vIuXVjUbzG — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 7, 2022 While Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky who held a close relationship with Johnson is yet to publicly release a statement, his advise,r Mykhailo Podolyak, shared his views on social media and thanked Johnson for being “the first to arrive in Kyiv” to support Ukraine.

Furthermore, Reuters reported a statement released by the European Commission spokesperson which said that “the political developments do not change our position on the (Northern Ireland) protocol or the way in which we work with our British counterparts on Northern Ireland. “Our position is that we should endeavour to seek solutions as regards to the implementation of the protocol.” IOL