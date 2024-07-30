'Kung Fu move’ on the shoulder by colleague left woman unable to work for a year she claims

A Chinese woman is reportedly demanding 40,000 yuan (about 101,072) from a co-worker after accusing them of tapping her on the back with a kung fu move that rendered her incapable to return to work for a year. As reported by Oddity Central, she told a news network in her hometown of Hangzhou that she was working as a security guard at a metro station last year when a colleague ruined her life with a simple smack on the back.

She said that she was apparently dozing and resting her head on a desk on her lunch break when a male co-worker slapped her on the back to awaken her. “She recalls that she felt a sensation she could only compare to an electric shock before feeling her arms and neck go numb. She claims that a photo taken by another co-worker clearly showed the mark of five fingers on her back. One thing is for sure, though, she could not work for a year after the incident and now she feels like Lu owes her financial compensation,” reported Oddity Central. She reportedly went on to say that once she began complaining, the man allegedly handed her 3,000 yuan (about R7,352) on the condition that she not launch a lawsuit against him.

She allegedly consented, but when her health did not improve after a month, she went to the hospital, where physicians told her that she had a bulging spinal disc and urged her to a take break for a couple of weeks. This instead went on for a year. She is convinced that her colleague employed a kung fu move called ‘iron sand palm.’