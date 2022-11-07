Kyiv mayor warns of evacuations in case of total power loss

Kyiv - Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko has warned of possible evacuations in case the Ukrainian capital suffers a total power outage in the wake of Russian attacks on the country's critical infrastructure. In a televised address on Sunday, the Mayor said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "doesn't need us Ukrainians. He needs territory, he needs Ukraine without us", the BBC reported.

"That's why everything that is happening now (strikes on infrastructure) is genocide. His task is for us to die, to freeze, or to make us flee our land so that he can have it," the former heavyweight boxer was quoted as saying.

Klitschko said that while authorities were doing "everything" to keep the lights on and water flowing, he was ensuring preparations were in place for different scenarios. Kyiv's three million residents should make arrangements to stay with friends or relatives who live in the suburbs who still have water and power, so that they have a plan in the "worst case" scenario if the supply to the capital city was lost, the Mayor said. He added that the authorities were stocking up on fuel, food and water, and residents should do the same, adding that at least 1,000 heating shelters were being set up across the city where people will be able to get warm in an emergency.

Also in his nightly address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that as of Sunday evening, more than 4.5 million people remained without electricity in Ukraine, majority of them in Kyiv. Graphic: Graphic News Zelensky said that he had held meetings with government officials, with representatives of energy companies and regional administrations regarding the possible options for the current power situation, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

"We consider each scenario in detail and prepare appropriate responses. No matter what the terrorists want, no matter what they try to achieve, we must endure this winter and be even stronger in the spring than we are now," he emphasized. The President further claimed that Russia was continuing to amass forces and equipment that would enable it to renew its attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, including the energy infrastructure. "That's why Russia needs Iranian missiles. We are preparing to respond," he said.

On a positive note, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President's Office, said that although the electricity situation in Kyiv was difficult, the blackouts were controlled. In recent weeks, millions of Ukrainians have intermittently been left without electricity and water as Russian air strikes targeted vital infrastructure, reports the BBC. Rolling power cuts are also in place to avoid overloads and allow for repairs.