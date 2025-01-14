LA races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

Racing against more strong winds expected soon, firefighters in Los Angeles have made progress in battling wildfires, which have killed at least 24 people.
Officials warned that after a weekend of relatively calm winds, the notoriously dry Santa Ana winds would pick up again from Sunday night until Wednesday, reaching speeds of up to 96km/h.
The LA County medical examiner updated the death toll on Sunday to 24, while officials said earlier at least another 16 remain missing.
Sixteen of the dead were found in the Eaton fire zone, while eight were found in the Palisades area.
The combined fires have destroyed thousands of homes and forced 100,000 people to evacuate, Reuters said.
