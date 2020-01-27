File picture: Pixabay

Kabul - A local passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan's south-eastern province of Ghazni, and a high number of casualties is feared, officials said on Monday. The plane crashed in Deh Yak district around 1 pm (1100 GMT), provincial governor spokesman Arif Noori said.

The plane caught fire immediately after the crash, and it is unlikely that anyone survived the incident, Noori said.

Provincial council member Khaliq Dad Akbari also confirmed the crash, saying that the death toll was unclear.

The crash area is controlled by the Taliban, according to both officials.