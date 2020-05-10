Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

More than 4.02 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 276,894 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0145 GMT on Sunday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out a five-tier warning system for the coronavirus in England when he outlines plans to begin slowly easing lockdown measures, British media reported. Johnson is due to make a televised address at 1800 GMT on Sunday. * New coronavirus infections are accelerating again in Germany just days after its leaders loosened social restrictions, raising concerns that the pandemic could once again slip out of control.

* The Russian authorities said they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.

* One person was killed after a fire broke out on Saturday at a Moscow hospital treating coronavirus patients, the authorities said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus as infections rebounded to a one-month high, just as the authorities were starting to ease some restrictions.

* China's National Health Commission reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 9, the highest number since April 28, including the first for more than a month in the city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected late last year.

* Australia's most populous state, home to Sydney, will allow restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown the spread of the coronavirus has slowed sharply, New South Wales state's premier said.

* Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government is looking to lift the state of emergency in "many of 34 prefectures" that are not among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic before the nationwide deadline of May 31.

AMERICAS

* Three senior officials guiding the U.S. response to the pandemic were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus, their agencies and spokesmen said.

* Former President Barack Obama described President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic as "chaotic" in a conference call with former members of his administration, a source said on Saturday.

* Tesla Inc sued local authorities in California on Saturday as the electric carmaker pushed to re-open its factory there and Chief Executive Elon Musk threatened to move Tesla's headquarters and future programs from the state to Texas or Nevada.

* A major U.S. airline trade group said on Saturday it backed the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checking the temperatures of passengers and customer-facing employees during the pandemic.

* Coronavirus patients were being turned away from hospitals in the Mexican capital on Saturday, as both public and private medical facilities quickly fill up and the number of new infections continues to rise.

Protesters opposed to lockdown measures implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease clash with police outside Parliament House in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour via Reuters

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The coronavirus could kill between 83,000 and 190,000 people in Africa in the first year and infect between 29 million and 44 million in the first year if it is not contained, the World Health Organization said.

* Kuwait will enact a "total curfew" from 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Sunday through to May 30, the Information Ministry said on Twitter on Friday.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, will raise debt to help it through the pandemic that has shattered global travel demand, warning that a recovery in travel demand is at least 18 months away.

* Jordan's flag carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) said on Saturday it had requested the rescheduling of debt payments owed to leasing companies and banks after an "unprecedented" fall in revenues due to the pandemic.

* China's central bank said it will step up counter-cyclical adjustments to support the economy and make monetary policy more flexible to fend off financial risks.

* Large Italian companies have requested 18.5 billion euros ($20 billion) in state-guaranteed loans to weather the coronavirus crisis, state-backed export credit agency SACE said.



