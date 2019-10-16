Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a meeting of Conservative lawmakers the EU and Britain were almost there on a Brexit deal, sources said. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

London - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a meeting of Conservative lawmakers the European Union and Britain were almost there on a Brexit deal but that the peak of the mountain was still partly shrouded in cloud, sources in the room told Reuters. Johnson, according to a source at the meeting of the 1922 Committee of Conservatives, made a short bouncy speech which was very well received.

"There was a sense of relief in the room that we are almost there, it has been a long slog," a Conservative lawmaker told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"People definitely think a deal is doable. He expressed enough confidence that that was doable," the lawmaker said.

According to another lawmaker, Johnson said: "We’re not there yet. We are ascending the mountain, peak is in sight though partly shrouded in cloud."