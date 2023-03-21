Leaking oil tanker found 3 weeks after sinking: Philippine officials

Pola - A leaking oil tanker that sank in off the Philippines three weeks ago has been found, officials said on Tuesday, as the slick reached waters known for their rich marine life.

The MT Princess Empress was carrying 800 000 litres of industrial fuel oil when it sank on February 28 off the central island of Mindoro, south of the capital Manila. The ill-fated oil tanker was sailing to Iloilo province in the central Philippines from Bataan province, north-west of Manila when it experienced engine trouble and sank, Xinhua reported. An initial investigation showed the "distressed" vessel drifted towards waters off Balingawan Point on Mindoro island "due to rough sea conditions until it became half-submerged".

Diesel fuel and thick oil from the vessel have since contaminated the waters and beaches of Oriental Mindoro province and other islands. The tanker was found by a Japanese remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV), Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor told reporters.

It is nearly 400m below the waves. Dolor said he received the first photos showing the exact location of the vessel on Tuesday morning. The national disaster agency said the ROV would assess the hull's condition before a decision was made about how to "control the spill from its source".

An aerial view shows the oil spill from the sunken fuel tanker MT Princess Empress on the shores of Pola, in Oriental Mindoro province, Philippines, on March 8, 2023. Picture: Eloisa Lopez/ REUTERS The Philippines has sought assistance from several countries, including Japan, the US and France, to help contain and clean up the slick. Thousands of hectares of coral reefs, mangroves and seaweed could be affected, officials have said. Oil spill booms made out of hay, human hair and other materials have been deployed to try to protect coastal waters that people in the fishing and tourism industries rely on for their livelihoods.

Oil has been spotted as far away as Casian Island, off the north coast of the western island of Palawan, about 350km south-west of where the tanker sank. As feared, oil has also drifted north to the Verde Island Passage – a busy sea lane between Mindoro and the Philippines' main island of Luzon. Filipino fishermen wearing protective suits collect oily waste along a beach in the coastal town of Pola, Mindoro island, Philippines, 06 March 2023. The affected fisher folk were enlisted by the government to work in containing an oil spill that washed ashore in their villages. Picture: Francis R Malasig/ EPA-EFE Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Loyzaga said previously that the area was "globally recognised" for its marine biodiversity.

The Philippine Coast Guard said clean-up operations on Monday removed oil from the shores of three villages on Verde Island, which is popular with divers. Oil also has been spotted further along the passage at Tingloy municipality on Maricaban Island, part of Batangas province. Residents and coast guard personnel have been removing oil-coated seaweed and other debris from affected areas.

Tens of thousands of people have been affected by the spill, with scores falling ill. The government is distributing food packs and other assistance. The Presidential Communication Office said the oil spill affected nearly 33,000 families, Xinhua reported. At least 191 people have fallen ill, said Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire. "Residents experienced respiratory symptoms. Others experience dizziness, stomach aches, and itchy skin or dermatological signs and symptoms," she told a press conference.