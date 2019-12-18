Washington - The mayor of Salem lashed out at Donald Trump on Tuesday, telling him to "learn some history," after the US president compared the impeachment process against him to the 17th century Salem witch trials in Massachusetts.
In a seething six-page letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Trump blasted the impeachment process as a "hoax," saying that "more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."
Trump's reference to the 1692 witch hunt in the then-colony of Massachusetts prompted an equally scathing response from Salem's mayor Kim Driscoll.
"Learn some history," Driscoll wrote on Twitter. The witch hunt trials were conducted with the "absence of evidence" in which "innocent victims were hanged or pressed to death," she said.