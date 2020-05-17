Learn to live with coronavirus, warn blunt European leaders

Soave, Italy – In separate, stark warnings, two major European leaders have bluntly told their citizens the world needs to adapt to live with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine. The comments by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came as both nations around the world and U.S. states are struggling with the increasing need to reactivate economies blindsided by the pandemic. With 36 million people newly unemployed in the U.S. alone, that economic pressure is building even as authorities acknowledge the risks of kicking off new waves of infections and deaths from a virus that people have no immunity to. Britain and Italy have recorded the most coronavirus deaths in the world after the U.S. Pushed hard by Italy's regional leaders and weeks in advance of an earlier timetable, Conte is allowing restaurants, bars and beach facilities to open on Monday, the same day that church services can resume.

’’We are facing a calculated risk, in the awareness... that the epidemiological curve could go back up," Conte said late on Saturday. “We are confronting this risk, and we need to accept it, otherwise we would never be able to relaunch.”

“We would find ourselves with our social and productive fabric heavily damaged,” Conte said.

Italy’s economy is forecast to contract 9% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus, which has prompted Europe’s longest strictest lockdown.

For his part, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised last month with a serious bout of Covid-19, speculated on Sunday that a vaccine may not be developed at all, despite the huge global effort to produce one.

“I said we would throw everything we could at finding a vaccine,” Johnson wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper. “There remains a very long way to go, and I must be frank that a vaccine might not come to fruition.”

Johnson said Britain was taking “baby steps” towards reopening, “trying to do something that has never had to be done before – moving the country out of a full lockdown.”

“Despite these efforts, we have to acknowledge we may need to live with this virus for some time to come,” Johnson wrote.

Coronavirus has infected 4.6 million people and killed over 312 000 worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University of government reports, which experts say clearly undercounts the true toll of the pandemic.

The U.S. has seen over 88,000 people die and Europe has had at least 160,000 dead, including over 34,000 in Britain and nearly 32,000 in Italy.

Germany has won wide praise for its widespread testing amid the pandemic, which some coaches said was the only way the league could resume. Not all fans were happy about the restart, which took place in empty stadiums, but the games were broadcast widely around the world.

Players were warned not to spit, shake hands or hug each other in celebrations after goals. Team staff and substitutes wore masks on the bench, and balls and seats were disinfected.

“The whole world is watching Germany to see how we do it,” Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said. “It can act as an example for all leagues.”

Churches throughout Greece opened their doors to the faithful after two months on Sunday, while limiting the number of congregants and dispensing disinfectants.

Turkey on Sunday allowed people over 65 to leave their homes for a second time – up to six hours – but kept them under a general lockdown.

In Asia, China's commercial hub of Shanghai announced a June 2 restart of classes for younger students amid falling virus cases.

China's airline regulator reported that flights had returned to 60% of pre-outbreak levels, exceeding 10,000 per day for the first time since Feb. 1.

No new deaths have been reported in a month in the world's second-largest economy, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year.

China reported just five new cases on Sunday, while South Korea recorded 13, raising hopes that a new outbreak linked to nightclubs in Seoul may be waning, even though 168 patients have been infected so far.

In New Orleans, a city famous for its cuisine, restaurants will have to limit the number of reservations as officials cautiously eased more restrictions on eateries, shops and outdoor venues.

Louisiana is among a number of U.S. states trying to restart their economies without triggering a surge in new coronavirus infections.

“We’re going to trial run what it is to operate in the new normal,” said Kirk Estopinal, one of the owners of Cane & Table in the city's famed French Quarter. “We’re looking at a restaurant experience that is almost touch-less for our guests.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said horse racing tracks and the Watkins Glen International auto track can reopen with “no crowds, no fans”.

He also said he could envision a return of Major League Baseball in New York, which has been the epicentre of the U.S. outbreak, also without spectators.“If it works economically, that would be great,” he said.

In California, more parks and hiking trails welcomed visitors in a second phase of reopening, and more retailers offered curbside pickups to customers.

In good news, Australian soprano Jane Ede will perform on Monday for the first time since the pandemic forced the cancellation of live shows.

Accompanied by several musicians, Ede will perform in a hotel courtyard for about 450 guests who have spent two weeks in a government-ordered quarantine after returning from overseas.

“It will be lovely just to have a really good sing again,” Ede said.

