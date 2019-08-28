File photo: Reuters

Beirut – The Lebanese army opened fire at two of three Israeli drones that breached Lebanese airspace on Wednesday evening in the south of the country near the Israeli border, and all three returned to Israeli airspace, the army said. A security source told Reuters that troops fired shots from M16 assault rifles. The Lebanese army does not possess air defence systems.

The first drone entered Lebanese airspace at 7.35pm and returned to Israel after shots were fired, the army statement said.

A second drone returned to Israel without being fired at. The army then fired at a third one which also returned back to Israel, it said.

Lebanonese President Michel Aoun had said on Monday his country had a right to defend itself after two Israeli drones crashed in Beirut suburbs on Sunday.

The Israeli military spokeswoman said it was checking the report.

Reuters