Lecturer's postcard for people under self-quarantine goes viral

London - A university lecturer’s good-natured attempt to help neighbours during self-isolation last night became a global kindness movement. Becky Wass, 32, designed a postcard that is easily popped through the letterbox detailing available help to the elderly. The template reads: ‘Hello! If you’re self-isolating, I can help.’ The print-at-home cards then allow the poster to say whether they can help with ‘picking up shopping’, ‘posting mail’ or ‘urgent supplies’.

She posted them online under the caption #viralkindness, urging people to share the post and ‘make kindness go viral’.

Last night the initiative had spread as far as Australia.

Mrs Wass, from Falmouth, Cornwall, said: ‘It’s wonderful to know that people want to help their neighbours out. I think everyone wants to help in times like this, the postcard idea just makes it a bit easier to do so.’

Mrs Wass said she had not yet had a request for help from neighbours, but was happy knowing that they would feel comfortable to ask for assistance if needed.

Becky my wonderful wife came up with a great idea last night, and it's already going viral. Wash your hands, print this, fill it out and pop it in your neighbour's letterbox. Simples. #viralkindness #COVID_19uk #coronavirusuk https://t.co/wnxVhvk742 pic.twitter.com/tnVQMIiSMI — Jonny Green (@MrJonnyGreen) March 13, 2020

The cards also warn people to wash their hands regularly and to avoid physical contact.

‘This was designed to be a contact-free way to help,’ she added. ‘Items are left on doorsteps and requests made over the phone.’

The card also requests those giving a helping hand to ‘ensure you are spreading only kindness’ and take appropriate measures.

One woman, Mahsa Alimardani, said on social media: ‘This movement is happening in my London neighborhood for those self-isolating, and I’m finally starting to believe there might be hope for 2020.’

Mrs Wass said she thought of the idea while discussing with husband Jon about ways she could help others.

Daily Mail