Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (L), introduces Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump during a Town Hall at the Racine Civic Centre Memorial Hall in, 2016. File picture: Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters
Leonard Cohen's estate objects to Trump's use of 'Hallelujah' at Republican convention

By DPA

Washington - Musician Leonard Cohen's estate has objected to the political use of his song "Hallelujah" during the Republican National Convention, US media reported Friday.

A cover version of the song was played as US President Donald Trump formally accepted the Republican party nomination to run for a second term on the final night of the convention this week.

Cohen estate lawyer Michelle Rice said they were exploring legal options over the use of the song in a "brazen attempt to politicize and exploit in such an egregious manner 'Hallelujah,' one of the most important songs in the Cohen catalogue," in a statement carried by media including Deadline and Variety.

Sony/ATV Publishing also said they specifically declined a request for the song to be played, according to both outlets.

This is not the first instance of a musician objecting to Trump's use of their music in political campaigns.

The family of Tom Petty said in June the late musician would not have wanted a song of his used for a "campaign of hate" after Trump played "I Won't Back Down" at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and Adele have all previously criticized Trump for playing their songs at political events.

