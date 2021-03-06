Life sentence sought for pair of US tourists over Italian policeman’s death

Rome, Italy - Italian prosecutors on Saturday requested life sentences for a pair of young US citizens accused of murdering an Italian policeman two years ago while holidaying in Rome. Officer Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, died from knife wounds in July 2019 after he and a colleague, both in plain clothes, had a nighttime confrontation with Finnegal Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth. Elder has admitted stabbing Cerciello multiple times with an eight-inch combat knife, but has said he and Natale-Hjorth were jumped by men they thought were drug dealers. "It was an aggression, a violent, deadly, disproportionate attack," prosecutor Maria Sabina Calabretta told a court in Rome, as quoted by the AGI news agency. Describing him as "a good man," she said Cerciello "could have done little to defend himself even if he had been armed, which he was not," and said the defendants had the "sole intention to kill."

Fellow prosecutor Nunzia D'Elia said the policeman was stabbed 11 times in less than 30 seconds, and there is no evidence that he attacked Elder before he was hit.

In 2019, the killing triggered an outcry of public sympathy for the newlywed Cerciello, as well as outrage over leaked photos of Natale-Hjorth held blindfolded inside a police station after his arrest.

A confusing web of events led to the late-night incident, beginning with the young Americans approaching a stranger who introduced them to a drug dealer.

After the dealer robbed them of their money, Elder grabbed the knapsack of the intermediary, with Natale-Hjorth later arranging a rendezvous with him to swap the bag for the stolen money.

The dealer was actually an informant, who reported the bag's theft to police, after which Cerciello and his partner Andrea Varriale showed up at the designated exchange point.

American Finnegan Lee Elder, one of two men accused of killing Carabinieri military police officer Mario Cerciello Rega last year, looks on prior to a trial hearing in Rome. Picture: Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via Reuters

Cerciello "was killed for 70 euros and [a bit of] cocaine," prosecutor Calabretta said, blaming the Americans for running away from the murder scene, showing no consideration for their victim.

American Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, one of two men accused of killing Carabinieri military police officer Mario Cerciello Rega last year, looks on prior to a trial hearing in Rome. Picture: Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via Reuters

Even if Cerciello was stabbed by Elder, Natale-Hjorth is being tried alongside him as under Italian law anyone who participates indirectly in a murder can face homicide charges.