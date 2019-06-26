File picture: Sethink/Pixabay

Kathmandu - Six people including three children were killed by lightning strikes in southern Nepal this week as monsoon rains hit the country, police said Wednesday. The three children - two 11-year-olds and a 12-year-old - were killed by lightning strikes late Tuesday while climbing a black plum tree to collect fruits in a village in Dang district, said Pabitra Chand, a local police officer.

Three men - aged 65, 60 and 25 - were killed on Tuesday while working on their farms in Rupandehi district, according to Dharma Raj Bhandari, the head of the district police.

Lightning strikes in the country are common during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September.

They are Nepal's third-biggest killer after landslides and floods triggered by monsoon rains. Every year, more than 100 people are killed by lightning strikes in the country.

dpa