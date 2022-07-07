LIVE BLOG: Boris Johnson resigns

LOOK - From Brexit to exit: The rise and fall of Britain's Boris Johnson Boris Johnson rode his luck throughout his career, bouncing back from a succession of setbacks and scandals that would have sunk other less popular politicians.

But the luck of a man once likened to a "greased piglet" for his ability to escape controversies finally ran out, after a slew of high-profile resignations from his scandal-hit government. The departure of cabinet big hitters Rishi Sunak as finance minister and Sajid Javid as health secretary on Tuesday weakened the under-pressure prime minister just as he needed allies the most. Read the full story here

WATCH: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday resigned as leader of the Conservative Party.

Johnson will however continue as Prime Minister until later this year. The embattled Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party, Reuters reports. Read the full story here.

UK opposition leader calls Johnson’s expected resignation from party good news, as UK stocks climb

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, said on Thursday that news of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s expected resignation as leader from the Conservative Party was “good news for the country”, Reuters reports. “We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government,” Starmer said. “We need a fresh start for Britain.” The Conservatives have overseen 12 years of economic stagnation, declining public services and empty promises.



We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government.



We need a fresh start for Britain. pic.twitter.com/uMxRTomXX9 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 7, 2022 Johnson agreed to step down as party leader after speaking with Conservative Private Members’ Committee (1922 Committee) chairperson Sir Graham Brady, the BBC reported on Thursday morning.

Read the full story here. – Boris Johnson to resign as Conservative leader today

Boris Johnson will resign as leader of the UK's ruling Conservative Party on Thursday but will continue as Prime Minister until later this year. A Conservative leadership race will take place soon and a new Prime Minister will be in place in time for the Conservative Party conference in October, the BBC reported. The development comes as New Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis have resigned, piling further pressure on Johnson.

With great sadness I must resign from government. pic.twitter.com/tQUf5oVHAa — Michelle Donelan MP (@michelledonelan) July 7, 2022 A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld.



I have submitted my letter of resignation to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/EG6u52BdDc — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) July 7, 2022 Read the the full story here. –

Boris Johnson fights for his political life amid resignations On Wednesday, Johnson was fighting for his political life amid a historic exodus of ministers and aides from his government and pressure from longtime allies for him to step down.

At Westminster, there was a sense the end might finally be near for a prime minister who has defied many previous predictions of his demise. Johnson, who helped the Conservative Party win a landslide election in 2019, has become a political liability after scandals that eroded public trust. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C), Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid (L) and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, react during their visit to the New Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Welwyn Garden City, north of London on April 6, 2022. Picture: Frank Augstein / Pool/AFP The bombshell resignations on Tuesday of two of his most senior cabinet ministers — Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid — launched what the Institute of Government think tank called a record number of departures, with at least 43 Conservative politicians leaving their posts over two days.