LIVE BLOG: South Africans commemorate Youth Day

Entrepreneurial skills development must drive job creation for youth Empowering youth to become successful entrepreneurs delivers a multiplier effect, with sustainable SMMEs creating jobs for other unemployed youth.

This in turn also contributes to Setas (Sector Education and Training Authorities) with their levies, enabling further support of small businesses. Read more here. –

Remembering the sacrifices made by the Youth in #June16 . We Celebrate you. #DayOfTheAfricanChild pic.twitter.com/8bUGTEPlh4 — Jean Paul Mugabe (@Jean_PaulMugabe) June 16, 2022 – Youth Day: 5 young African chefs making waves in the culinary industry For many people whose hearts and minds are often controlled by their stomachs, a truly amazing meal can turn even their worst days into a pleasurable ones.

Food is strongly connected with our senses and forms an integral part of our identity as we grow up. An aroma, a bite, or a sip may summon lovely memories and take us to another time and place. Read more here. –

No matter how terrible things can ever get in modern-day South Africa, nothing should be compared to the multi-layered inhumane indignity and atrocities the black man suffered in his native land through apartheid laws - crafted to canonize the white minority.#June16 #YouthDay pic.twitter.com/LtJ0UtcZHX — King D⭕N🔺️L🔳 (@Donald_KingPDK) June 16, 2022 – YOUTH DAY: 3 ways young entrepreneurs can thrive Despite a number of notable challenges, some macro in nature and others unique to South Africa, a variety of young entrepreneurs are making their mark on the local small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector.

Their ability to succeed in this challenging climate is a prime example of the resilience of the next generation of South African business leaders. Read more here. –

Remembering #june16 with poet, sculptor and writer, Professor Pitika Ntuli. As South Africans, we remember the protests across the country known as the ‘Soweto Uprising’ of 1976. These protests were in response to the enforced Bantu Education Act.#youthday pic.twitter.com/tqspAeVaCf — The History Channel Africa (@HISTORYZA) June 16, 2022 – How today’s youth go the distance to make ends meet As this year’s Youth Day is commemorated under a cloud of record unemployment levels among the country’s young, some youths are demonstrating the significance of self-sustainability to create better lives for themselves.

About 9 to 10 million young people of working age are currently unemployed, with youth unemployment described as another pandemic at a staggering 66.5%. Read more here. –

Self hating Colonial clerks:



"Life was better under apartheid!" "We had no load shedding!" "Everybody had a job during apartheid!"



And my fave: "There was NO CRIME nge apartheid!"



Guess the small matter of a crime against humanity is negligible (unimportant)#YouthDay#June16 pic.twitter.com/Dop0q6wTbo — Former Kleva Black🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) June 16, 2022 – #June16 Let us not forget the man who took this iconic picture 😊 Mr Sam Nzima pic.twitter.com/xKS2QHPHdt — Bongani (@Bongani_MKJ) June 16, 2022 – Youth Day: 5 places to visit to commemorate June 16

South Africa has a painful history of segregation and apartheid. Unfortunately, some would rather we forget the past – but we can’t. Youth Day is a commemoration of the Soweto Uprising, on June 16, 1976. On this day, more than 20 000 youth from Soweto took to the streets in protest against a directive, from the then Bantu Education Department, that Afrikaans had to be used as a medium of instruction in secondary schools. Read more here.

– Great Leadership of all time #June16 pic.twitter.com/eLeFe3xIf6 — RayJay Marfill (@John53328158) June 16, 2022 – Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Youth Day march to affect routes in Pretoria

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will be taking to the streets on Youth Day, in a march to submit a memorandum to the office of the Presidency, regarding the circumstances which the current generation of youth are living under. The march will also be in commemoration of the class of 1976. The memorandum that will be submitted will address issues of unemployment in the country, specifically among the youth – this is among many other challenges mentioned.

Read more here. – Youth Day events will commemorate June 16 student uprising