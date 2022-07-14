LIVE BLOG: Sri Lanka crisis as it happens, president leaves Maldives

Story continues below Advertisement

Sri Lanka: Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in Singapore, not travel to Middle East Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife will stay in Singapore and not travel further to the Middle East. According to various media reports, the Sri Lankan President and his wife, who took Saudia Airlines flight SV788 to Singapore, were expected to travel to Jeddah.

Rajapaksa is expected to arrive in Singapore by 7pm today. Rajapaksa, his wife Ioma Rajapaksa, and two security officials were scheduled to board a Singapore Airlines flight last night from Male to Singapore but did not go ahead as scheduled due to security concerns. (Source: Asian News International)

– President’s resignation expected ‘before the end of Thursday’ According to Al Jazeera, officials at the speaker’s office said President Rajapaksa’s letter of resignation is expected to be delivered before the end of the day Thursday.

The president is reported to be on his way to Singapore from Maldives. – One dead, 84 injured in Sri Lanka protests

One person died and 84 others injured in anti-government protests in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, media reports said. The 26-year-old man died from breathing difficulties after police lobbed teargas at protesters to disperse them, BBC reported. The injured included protesters who were outside the prime minister's office as well as those who were outside parliament later in the evening on Wednesday.

The government has imposed a curfew in Colombo district from 12 noon on July 14 (Thursday) to 5 a.m. on July 15 (Friday). (Source: Indo-Asian News Service) –

Sri Lanka has been run by the powerful Rajapaksa family for the better part of the last two decades. Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected as the country's president in November 2019. – Sri Lanka army says soldiers authorised to use necessary force to prevent destruction of property and life Sri Lankan soldiers had been authorised to use necessary force to prevent destruction of property and life, the country's army said in a statement on Thursday.

(Source: Reuters News) – Army tanks deployed near Sri Lankan Parliament as crisis worsens

Sri Lanka Army deployed tanks near Parliament on Thursday to prevent protesters from entering the Parliament. Protesters stormed the Prime Minister's Office on Flower Road in Sri Lanka on Wednesday after clashes with army personnel. The island nation has been hit with a severe economic and political crisis. On 9 July, demonstrators forcibly entered the office of the President and the Prime Minister and its resident, and a fierce face-off between protesters and security forces was reported in Colombo.

Angry protesters are demanding the immediate resignation of the President and the Prime Minister. (Source: Asian News International) –

– UK advises against travel to Sri Lanka UK officials have advised against “all but essential travel” to Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Commonwealth Office currently advises against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka, due to the current situation.



See our travel advice: Sri Lanka travel advice - https://t.co/cxgzYCPU49 — UK in Sri Lanka 🇬🇧🇱🇰 (@UKinSriLanka) July 14, 2022 – – Zelensky hold Russia 'accountable' for ongoing catastrophe in Sri Lanka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for causing unrest in Sri Lanka as well as around the world due to the blocking of food products during the invasion of Ukraine. One of the major tactics Russia has used in their invasion of Ukraine is the creation of an “economic shock,” Zelensky said, adding that several countries experiencing food and fuel shortages due to the disruption in the supply chain have benefited Russia's agenda. Read more here.

– – Reuters Graphics WATCH: Sri Lanka PM declares emergency as President Rajapaksa fled to Maldives

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday declared an emergency and imposed a curfew in the western province of the country as protests intensified following President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's escape to the Maldives. A state of emergency was declared as protesters came prepared to face tear gas shelling by security forces deployed outside Wickremesinghe's residence. Air patrolling also began around the PM's residence. Read more here.

– Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, wife flees to Maldives President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife along with two bodyguards travelled to the Maldives after full approval of the country's Defence Ministry, Sri Lanka officials confirmed on Wednesday.