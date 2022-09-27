Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LIVE BLOG: State Funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

With flowers, prayers and a 19-gun salute, Japan honoured slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday at the first state funeral for a former premier in 55 years - a ceremony that has become as divisive as he was in life. Photo: AFP.

With flowers, prayers and a 19-gun salute, Japan honoured slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday at the first state funeral for a former premier in 55 years - a ceremony that has become as divisive as he was in life. Photo: AFP.

Published 49m ago

Share

Story continues below Advertisement

With flowers and a gun salute, Japan bids farewell to Abe at state funeral

More on this

With flowers, prayers and a 19-gun salute, Japan honoured slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday at the first state funeral for a former premier in 55 years - a ceremony that has become as divisive as he was in life.

The ceremony started at 2:00 p.m, with Abe's ashes carried into the Nippon Budokan Hall in central Tokyo by his widow, Akie, to music from a military band and the booms of the honour-guard salute, which echoed inside the hall.

Abe's killing at a July 8 campaign rally set off a flood of revelations about ties between lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) he once ran and the Unification Church, which critics call a cult, sparking a backlash against current premier Fumio Kishida.

Story continues below Advertisement

With his support ratings dragged to their lowest ever by the controversy, Kishida has apologised and vowed to cut party ties to the church.

But opposition to honouring Abe with a state funeral, the first such event since 1967, has persisted, fed by an $11.5-million price tag to be borne by the state at a time of economic pain for ordinary citizens.

In one part of downtown Tokyo, protesters waved signs and chanted "No state funeral" to the tune of a guitar. *Reuters

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

Tokyo tightens security for slain Shinzo Abe's funeral

– Roads around the venue will be closed for the event, while airspace will be restricted within 25 nautical miles (46 km, 29 miles) of the site from Monday to Wednesday.

- From 10 am Tuesday, the public will be invited to lay flowers at designated stands near the venue. Their baggage will be inspected and they may be required to go through metal detectors, according to a government advisory.

- Up to 20,000 police officers, including about 2,500 brought to the capital from across Japan, are being deployed in Tokyo, local media reported. Officers and sniffer dogs have been ramping up anti-terrorism patrols at major rail stations and Tokyo's Haneda Airport in recent days, according to the reports.

- Police are patrolling expressways for any suspicious objects and checking around embassies and hotels where foreign guests are staying, the reports said. Police are also looking inside manholes and the moats, with divers, near the venue, the reports said.

- Around 700 foreign guests will be flying in for the event, including around 50 current or former leaders.

- VIPs are to include U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, prime ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia, Narendra Modi of India and Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and European Council President Charles Michel. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled his planned attendance to focus on responding to a powerful storm.

- More than 1,000 Japanese military personnel will be deployed for the ceremony with 4,300 guests expected. An honour guard will fire 19 blank rounds from a cannon to salute Abe and a military band will perform.

- The government plans to spend 1.65 billion yen ($11.5 million) on the funeral, including 800 million yen on security and 600 million yen to host foreign delegations. The cost has fuelled a public backlash against the taxpayer-funded funeral at a time of economic hardship for many.

Japan to hold state funeral for Shinzo Abe; US Vice president Harris to attend

The event takes place amid anger in Japan that taxpayers will be footing the $11.5 million (about R200m) bill to honour a leader and staunch US ally who was popular abroad but often polarising at home.

Compounding the furor, a scandal has engulfed the ruling Liberal Democratic Party since its ties to a religious group came under the spotlight in the weeks since the former conservative leader was fatally shot.

Read more here.

PM Modi attends state funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo.

Modi was seen along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the funeral.

More than 700 foreign guests have flown in for the event, including about 50 current or former state leaders.

Dignitaries include US Vice President Kamala Harris, Singapore's PM Lee Hsien Loong, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, Indonesia Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, and European Council President Charles Michel.

The state funeral began with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida receiving the ashes, which appear to be contained in a ceremonial box.

He then formally handed it to military officers who placed the box in the centre of the altar, set up at the front of the room. *Asian News International

Related Topics:

governmentheads of governmentJapanShinzo Abe

Share

Recent stories by:

Chad Williams