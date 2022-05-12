LIVE BLOG: State memorial service held for Al Jazeera journalist

⭕ LIVE: State memorial service held in Ramallah for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed by Israeli occupation forces. https://t.co/ZVFa3RKDWg — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 12, 2022 State memorial service held in Ramallah for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed by Israeli occupation forces. –

Story continues below Advertisment

https://t.co/NTUJ0y5ybA@embassy_state @MAZ_Zim @euinzim @rashweatm pic.twitter.com/FrJOmubfVB — ZUJ (@ZUJOfficial) May 11, 2022 The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) joins the rest of the world in condemning the killing of Palestian-American journalist Sherine Abu Aqla while reporting for Al Jazeera on an Israeli operation in the occupied West Bank City of Jenin. The Palestine Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Tamer Almassri condemned “these heinous crimes against journalists”, saying it was a “systematic Israeli attempt to silence the voice of truth and cover up the crimes of its occupation against our people in order to isolate our Palestinian people from the rest of the world”. ZUJ supports the international calls for thorough investigations into the matter so that perpetrators of such atrocious acts are made to account.

Story continues below Advertisment

– The family of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh mourn her killing by Israeli occupation forces, as crowds of Palestinians gathered to pay tribute. pic.twitter.com/2h2G2BTrST — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 12, 2022 – Syrian artist Aziz Asmar paints a mural to honor Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin. #ShireenAbuAkleh pic.twitter.com/vSD6TVFUp5 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 12, 2022 –

Story continues below Advertisment

Dirco condemns the killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh The Department of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa condemns in the strongest possible terms the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh allegedly by the Israeli Defence Force on Wednesday 11 May 2022. The Director-General of DIRCO Zane Dangor has said, “The targeting of journalists in the occupied territories, and in conflict zones like Ukraine and Afghanistan, appears to be part of a pattern of silencing the free press, and is an outright contravention of international law.

Story continues below Advertisment

“In a situation of occupation, protest action is one of the few ways in which Palestinians can make their voices heard.” – US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called the killing of Abu Akleh an “horrific tragedy”.

– Hundreds of Palestinians carrying the body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/K6DlzY5O7O — Alaa Daraghme (@AlaaDaraghme) May 11, 2022 – WATCH: Fellow journalist recalls last moments with murdered Al Jazeera colleague

While the circumstances around the murder of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh remains unclear and under investigation, the media network condemned Israel’s killing and called it a ‘blatant murder’. Fellow journalist Mujahid Al Saadi recalled the moment when Shireen was shot and said she had been wearing a helmet, but the bullet was aimed under her ear. Read the full story here.

– Al Jazeera Correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while covering Israeli military’s storming of the Jenin refugee camp. –

The Al-Jazeera office in Doha was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of the journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh by the Israeli occupation bullets#Shereen_Abu_Aqleh#Palestine pic.twitter.com/xMdM6EUPkI — Uncle 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@bani_basel) May 11, 2022 – Al Jazeera journalist fatally shot by Israeli forces in West Bank Israeli forces killed a Palestinian American journalist for the Al Jazeera news network in the West Bank early Wednesday, according to the network and the Palestinian Health Ministry, in the latest casualty of a months-long escalation of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.