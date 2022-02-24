LIVE BLOG: The Russia-Ukraine Conflict as it happens

After a series of threats by President Vladimir Putin, Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday. US President Joe Biden is set to meet with his Group of Seven (G7) allies on Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine, according to media reports.

Belarus says its army not taking part in Ukraine invasion Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his military is not taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Kyiv said Moscow's troops were entering the country from Belarusian territory. Our armed forces are not taking part in this operation, said Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow has stationed tens of thousands of troops in Belarus.

During the second emergency UN Security Council session in three days, members of the Council plead with Russia to step back from war with Ukraine.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century," says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. 🎥 AFP –

Italy summons Russian envoy over Ukraine invasion Italy on Thursday summoned the Russian ambassador after the Kremlin launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine, which Rome slammed as an "unjustified and unprovoked aggression". Moscow's "extremely serious" attack on the former Soviet republic was "a clear and distinct violation of international law," Italy's foreign ministry said.

– EXPLAINER: This is why Russia is invading the Ukraine The world woke up to news of Russia's full-scale invasion of the Ukraine.

This comes after a series of threats issued by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Interfax Ukraine reported rocket attacks on military facilities throughout Ukraine and that Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol. It also reported staff and passengers evacuating Kyiv's Boryspil International Airport.

– 'Unprovoked and unjustified': World reacts to attack on Ukraine World leaders on Thursday swiftly condemned Russia's military attack on Ukraine, with Western capitals vowing to escalate sanctions against Moscow while the head of the United Nations demanded the conflict end immediately.

Key reactions: - US President Joe Biden — "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," the US president said shortly after the operation began. He warned: "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring."

"The world will hold Russia accountable," he declared.

Russia rules out any threat to Ukrainian civilians during military action Russia has ruled out any threat to Ukrainian civilians as it carries out military operations in the country, local media reported. The Russian Defence Ministry has clarified that the Russian army is not carrying out any missile, aviation or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine and is not targeting civilians, Sputnik News reported.

"Military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields, aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being put out of action by [Russia's] high-precision means of destruction," the news agency quoted the ministry as saying. The ministry added that the military action does not threaten the Ukrainian civilian population. The ministry's remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special "military operation to protect Donbas" in eastern Ukraine.

To Ukrainians around the globe:



Putin attacked, but no one is running away. Army, diplomats, everyone is working. Ukraine fights. Ukraine will defend itself. Ukraine will win.



— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine. Biden, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late on Wednesday, said the United States and its allies will respond in "a united and decisive way" to what he called "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine. "President (Vladimir) Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

It came shortly after Putin told Russian state TV he had authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine and explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk.

Обстрел военного аэродрома в Краматорске#Краматорск #Война pic.twitter.com/EDi5zv56Ks — Краматорск (@kramatorsk_ukr) February 24, 2022 – Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine, top official says Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet on Thursday.

Interfax Ukraine reported rocket attacks on military facilities throughout Ukraine and that Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol. It also reported staff and passengers evacuating Kyiv's Boryspilairport. "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba said,referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."