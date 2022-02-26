LIVE BLOG: The Russia-Ukraine Conflict as it happens

Russia's President Vladimir Putin defied mounting sanctions and recriminations from the West as the country’s military pushed deeper into Ukraine on Thursday, attacking strategic airfields and advancing toward major cities. According to reports, at least 137 people have been killed and scores more injured, some critical.

Russian forces reached the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the invading troops were targeting civilians and explosions could be heard in the besieged capital. Pre-dawn blasts in Kyiv set off a second day of violence and displaced at least 100,000 people. – Russia seizes lots of Western weapons in Ukraine: Russian defence ministry

Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has seized a large quantity of weapons supplied by Western countries in recent months, said Defence Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov on Friday. The seized weapons include the U.S. Javelin anti-tank missile systems and British NLAWs, the spokesman said.

– Biden Tasks US State Dept. to Allocate US$600Mln, Including US$350Mln for Defence, to Ukraine US President Joe Biden has tasked the Department of State to allocate US$600 million to Ukraine, including US$350 million for defence purposes, the White House said.

– Russia to restrict Facebook access for 'censoring' its media

Moscow said on Friday it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, accusing it of censoring Russian media, announcing the measure a day after Russia invaded Ukraine and the latest in a series of steps against U.S. social media giants.

– S&P cuts Russia's rating to junk, Moody's issues junk warning

– Indians in Ukraine advised not to move to border posts In a latest advisory by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, Indian citizens in the war-torn country were on Saturday advised not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the Indian government.