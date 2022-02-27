LIVE BLOG: The Russia-Ukraine Conflict as it happens

Russian troops on Sunday entered Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv. Fighting was under way on Sunday, the head of the regional administration said on the fourth day of Russia’s invasion, according to reports. Russia's President Vladimir Putin defied mounting sanctions and recriminations from the West as the country’s military pushed deeper into Ukraine on Thursday, attacking strategic airfields and advancing toward major cities.

According to reports, Russian forces reached the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the invading troops were targeting civilians and explosions could be heard in the besieged capital. – Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin –

Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city, fighting under way: regional chief Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and fighting was under way on Sunday, the head of the regional administration said on the fourth day of Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country. "The Russian enemy's light vehicles broke into the city of Kharkiv," Oleg Sinegubov said in a Facebook post, urging residents not to leave shelters.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are eliminating the enemy." While fighting raged in Kharkiv, the city administration in Kyiv, 400 kilometres (250 miles) to the west, said the capital remained completely under the control of Ukrainian forces despite clashes with "sabotage groups". Read the full story here.

– Finland to close airspace to Russian planes: minister Finland will close its airspace to Russian planes, joining other European countries in ramping up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the government announced early Sunday.

Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia, "is prepared to close its airspace to Russian air traffic," Transport Minister Timo Harakka wrote in an overnight tweet. –

The invasion of Ukraine was inevitable: Understanding Russian concerns and the folly of Western diplomacy

OPINION: We do not want war. We should do all we can to avoid war. Unfortunately, given the failure by Western leaders to understand and resolve Russia’s concerns and the pitiful folly of their empty and ineffectual threats, the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February was inevitable, writes Professor Arthur Mutamabara. Developing the future of knowledge involves understanding the ‘relationship between what we know and what will happen, for the purpose of improving both’. This endeavour demands a contrarian mindset that challenges conventional wisdom. It requires a festival of ideas that cherishes the diversity of views – a crucible for new knowledge and thought leadership.

Read the full story here. What could happen to SA if the Russia and Ukraine tensions escalate Earlier this week Russia launched attacks on Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying the “military operation” was to defend separatists in the east from “genocide”.

He also warned the West of “horrible consequences” if it interferes. Professor Emeritus of International Law Professor André Thomashausen spoke to IOL on the impact of the tension on South Africa and what would happen if it escalated. “There will be a price explosion in all energy markets if Russian gas supplies shift away from Europe to be redirected to China. China is welcoming large additional LNG supplies at a low price level to reduce their own dependency on coal and achieve better CO2 reduction targets and secure lower input costs for their industries.

Moscow ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions" while the West responded late Saturday with sanctions that sought to cripple Russia's banking sector. Ukrainian officials said 198 civilians, including three children, had been killed since Russia invaded on Thursday, and warned Russian saboteurs were active in Kyiv where explosions forced residents to flee underground. Read the full story here.

Sporting world condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine