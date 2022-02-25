LIVE BLOG: The Russia-Ukraine Conflict as it happens

Russia's President Vladimir Putin defied mounting sanctions and recriminations from the West as the country’s military pushed deeper into Ukraine on Thursday, attacking strategic airfields and advancing toward major cities. According to reports, at least 137 people have been killed and scores more injured, some critical.

– Russia advances on Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleads for help. VIDEO: Reuters –

Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders around nearly all of the country's perimeter on Thursday after Moscow mounted a mass assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Graphic: Reuters – Germany to offer troops, air defence systems, war ships to NATO -Der Spiegel

Germany plans to offer troops, air defence systems and war ships to NATO to strengthen its eastern flank after Russia invaded Ukraine, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday without providing sources. Germany could send an infantry company with around 150 soldiers and more than a dozen Boxer wheeled armoured vehicles in a timely manner, according to a package that the military has put together for Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, the media outlet said. Read the full story here.

– The @Space_Station just passed right across @Ukraine 🇺🇦 (8:12 AM EET). #Kyiv is under the cloud at the center frame at 30s.



From 420km above we cannot see the horror of war happening below. #SupportUkraine



Feb 25, 2022 pic.twitter.com/c6AzOEXJP8 — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) February 25, 2022 Who are some of the high-profile Russians facing international sanctions? The United States, Britain and the European Union all imposed new sanctions against Russia this week, in a coordinated bid to punish Moscow for its military invasion of Ukraine.

The measures target a range of companies, banks and powerful individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle. Read the full story here. –

Explainer: Why Russia and Ukraine are fighting for Chernobyl disaster site Russian and Ukrainian forces fought on Thursday for control of Chernobyl, the still radioactive site of the world's worst nuclear accident and a factor in the collapse of the Soviet Union. “Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of1986 will not be repeated,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted before the defunct nuclear power plant, scene of a deadly fire and explosion in 1986, was captured by Russian forces.

Read the full story here. – A Ukrainian serviceman holds a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher at fighting positions outside the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin –

How Russia-Ukraine conflict could influence South Africa’s food supplies Wheat and other grains are back at the heart of geopolitics following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both countries play a major role in the global agricultural market. African leaders must pay attention. There is significant agricultural trade between countries on the continent and Russia and Ukraine. African countries imported agricultural products worth $4-billion from Russia in 2020.

About 90% of this was wheat, and 6% was sunflower oil. Major importing countries were Egypt, which accounted for nearly half of the imports, followed by Sudan, Nigeria, Tanzania, Algeria, Kenya and South Africa. Read the full story here. –

’I'm all for peace’, says Russian world No.1 Daniil Medvedev Russian Daniil Medvedev said he wanted to promote peace around the world after a ’roller-coaster day’ when he was confirmed as the world's top tennis player and his country invaded Ukraine. U.S. Open champion Medvedev, who took the court in Acapulco, Mexico, hours after Novak Djokovic's quarter-final loss in Dubai meant the Russian would replace him at the top of the men's rankings on Monday, said it was not easy watching the news.

Read the full story here. – People wait in a traffic jam as they leave the city of Kharkiv, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic –

Explainer: Everything you need to know about Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine so far At least 137 people have been killed and scores more injured, some critical, in the wake of Russia's deadly attack on the Ukraine which began on Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last night that 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed so far.

Read the full story here. – This is how the Russian-Ukraine conflict affects Africa

WATCH: Loud explosions heard in central Kyiv as Russian army rolls towards Ukraine’s capital city Two loud blasts were heard in central Kyiv early Friday, an AFP journalist said, as Russian troops push closer to the Ukrainian capital in an invasion of its Western-backed neighbour. Ukraine's army said that Russia fired on civilian areas of Kyiv but that Ukraine's air defence systems repelled "two deadly gifts", according to a post on its verified Facebook page.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said three people were injured with one in critical condition after "missile debris" hit a residential building. Read the full story here. –

Haas F1 team to drop Russian sponsor colours in Barcelona in Protest of Ukraine invasion American Formula 1 team Haas will not sport the Russian colours of its title sponsor Uralkali during the last day of pre-season testing in Barcelona on Friday in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Haas, whose cars usually sport the blue, white and red colours of the Russian flag, "will present its VF-22 in a plain white livery, without the Uralkali branding, for the third and final day of testing" in Catalonia, the team said in a statement on Thursday.