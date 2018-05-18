at the 15th Century St George's Chapel in





Guests have already started arriving for the glittering event which is expected to draw audiences from across the world.





The official ceremony begins at 11 am GMT (1 pm South African time) but the proceedings before and after the wedding ceremony will keep viewers glued to their screens.

Prince Harry, the youngest son of Prince Charles, Britain's heir to the throne, marries American actress Meghan Markle in a lavish ceremonyWindsor Castle.