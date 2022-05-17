LIVE: World News Today - Putin calls on collective Eurasia defence against Nato expansion

Putin bugles call for collective defence of Eurasia citing Nato's expansion in region As the situation along the entire perimeter of their borders from Ukraine to Afghanistan remains tense, members of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) have vowed to raise cooperation to a “qualitatively new level of allied relations” to counter “a wide range of modern challenges and threats”.

While Moscow's “special military operation” continued in neighbouring Ukraine, all eyes were on the Kremlin where Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting of the leaders of the CSTO member states late Monday. The leaders also noted that the number of challenges and threats to security are steadily growing, not just in the area of responsibility of the organisation but also in the whole world. “All means are being used, including those in the area of responsibility of our organization: from Nato saber-rattling near our western borders to a full-scale hybrid war unleashed against us, primarily against Russia and Belarus,” the Belarusian President said in his lengthy opening speech.

“Nato is aggressively building up its muscles, drawing Finland and Sweden, which were neutral yesterday, into its net, acting on the principle 'who is not with us is against us', hypocritically continuing to declare its defensive orientation,” he added. (Source: Indo-Asian News Service) –

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is handed a wreath of flowers from his supporters after arriving in Colombo. People should be ready to face economic challenges in forthcoming months Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in an address to the nation on Monday gave an account of the grave economic situation facing the island nation and said that the people need to be prepared to make sacrifices. The Sri Lankan PM's address came a day after his talks with the representatives of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), where he discussed the possible course of action to address the economic crisis in the country.

“The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives. We must prepare ourselves to make some sacrifices and face the challenges of this period,” Wickremesinghe said. “Last Thursday, I accepted office as the Prime Minister. I did not request this position. “In face of the challenging situation facing the country, the President invited me to take up this position. I assumed this duty not only as a political leader, but also as national leader who has benefited from free education at the Faculty of Law of the University of Colombo,” PM Wickremesinghe said.

(Source: Asian News International) – Stepping up our engagement with the Western Balkans & advance towards our common European future is more important than ever.



The 6 Western Balkan FMs joined EU MFAs #FAC to discuss the Russian aggression & European security. We need to tackle the impact of this war together. pic.twitter.com/eEnGgrdC88 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 17, 2022 All EU countries will support applications of Sweden, Finland to join Nato - Borrell

All EU member states will support Sweden and Finland in joining Nato, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. “We will talk also about the demand from Finland and Sweden to become members of Nato, they will receive a strong support, I am sure, form all member states because it increases our unity and makes us stronger,” Borrell said ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. The diplomat also expressed the hope that the alliance will overcome Turkey's objections to the Nordic countries' bid to obtain NATO membership.

(Source: Sputnik News) – Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom says China's zero-Covid goal is unsustainable. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI Covid-19-hit Chinese cities seek exit from painful lockdown

Plans by Covid-19-hit Chinese cities to exit or avoid lockdown are more fraught and uncertain than ever as the pursuit of zero cases grows more prolonged, taxing and complex, with the highly infectious Omicron variant demanding quicker and tougher steps. The lockdowns have led the World Health Organization chief to describe China's zero-Covid goal as unsustainable, but China says its approach will protect the lives of its people and economy in the longer run. (Source: Reuters News)

– Ankara expects Putin to pay visit to Turkey in coming days Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a working meeting in Turkey, with the visit expected in the coming days, media reported on Tuesday.

A high-level delegation from Russia led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will arrive in Turkey on Wednesday to hold talks with economic departments, the Yeni Safak newspaper said, noting that Turkey is currently having difficulty entering northern markets due to the operation in Ukraine. During the meetings, the sides will work out the ground for a high-level business meeting between Turkey and Russia, the newspaper said. In this regard, Putin is expected to visit Turkey in the coming days. (Source: Sputnik News)

– US eases sanctions on Cuba The administration of US President Joe Biden announced Monday that it is lifting some sanctions on Cuba, making it easier for families separated between the two countries to reunite and creating a more conducive business environment for Cuban entrepreneurs.

US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that the Biden administration “will reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole (CFRP) Program and further increase consular services and visa processing, making it possible for more Cubans to join their families in the United States via regular migration channels.” The CFRP allows up to 20,000 US immigration visas to be issued to Cuban nationals annually. However, the CFRP processing has been suspended since 2017 due to the significant personnel drawdown at the US embassy in Cuba ordered at the time by then-President Donald Trump's administration, citing security reasons. As a result, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services has not issued invitations to participate in the program since September 2016.