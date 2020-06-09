London statue of 18th century slave trader Robert Milligan removed

LONDON - A statue of Robert Milligan, an 18th century slave trader, was being removed from its plinth outside a London museum on Tuesday after officials decided it was no longer acceptable to the local community.

The previously obscure statue, which stands in front of the Museum of London Docklands, came into focus after demonstrators taking part in a global anti-racism protest movement tore down the statue of a slave trader in Bristol, southwest England.

Earlier on Tuesday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that more statues of imperialist figures could be removed from Britain’s streets following the unauthorised felling of a slave-trader's monument, as the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued to spark protests - and drive change - around the world.

On the day Floyd was being buried in his hometown of Houston, Texas, Khan said he was setting up a commission to ensure the British capital's monuments reflected its diversity. The Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm will review statues, murals, street art, street names and other memorials and consider which legacies should be celebrated, the mayor’s office said.

“It is an uncomfortable truth that our nation and city owes a large part of its wealth to its role in the slave trade and while this is reflected in our public realm, the contribution of many of our communities to life in our capital has been willfully ignored,” Khan said.