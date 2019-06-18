Survivors from the boat that sank in the sea between Sapudi and Gili islands receive treatment at Dungkek health centre in Sumenep, East Java province. Picture: Antara Foto/Saiful Bahri via Reuters

Jakarta - At least 17 people, including four children, died after a motorboat sank in choppy waters off the Indonesian island of Java, a government official said on Tuesday.

The 10-metre (33 ft) wooden vessel with 57 people on board was hit by high waves off Sumenep in East Java province on Monday, said Tholib, a spokesman for the search and rescue agency.