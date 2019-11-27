Belgrade - Rescue workers from Albania and neighbouring countries on Wednesday continued their efforts amid waning hope to reach survivors trapped in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in an earthquake that killed at least 29 people a day earlier.
Thirteen of the deaths occurred in Durres, a port and resort on Albania's Adriatic coast, while 16 other people died in the town of Thumana, 40 kilometres to the north and closer to the earthquake's epicentre, Klan TV reported, quoting the Defence Ministry.
There were still people trapped in the ruins, state broadcaster RTSH said, also quoting the ministry, but it was still unclear how many.
Of the more than 650 people wounded, 32 suffered serious injuries, with one in critical condition.
So far, 46 survivors had been pulled out of the rubble - but one of them, a 31-year old man from Durres, later succumbed to his injuries. Rescuers meanwhile pulled the bodies of the man's parents from their home as well, Klan said.