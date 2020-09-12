LOOK: Conductor invents music-enhancing face mask

By Krisztina Fenyo

Budapest - When he saw a sea of face masks around Budapest, Hungarian orchestra conductor Ivan Fischer had an idea; turn an unpopular pandemic necessity into a tool of music appreciation.

Fischer's music-enhancing face mask has two plastic cups shaped liked life-size palms attached to the mask's strings anddesigned to fit around the wearer's ears, allowing concertgoersin the age of coronavirus to enjoy improved acoustics.

"I got to this idea that it should look like a hand becausewhen we put our hands here..." he said, cupping his palms aroundhis ears, "... we always understand the other person easier, wehear the consonants, and the music sounds much more beautiful."

Speaking as the orchestra rehearsed for an evening ofBeethoven and Strauss, Fischer - the chief of the Budapest Festival Orchestra - said his masks help to emulate churchacoustics, with warmer undertones and clearer, sharper contours.