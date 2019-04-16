A dog sits on an oil rig after being rescued in the Gulf of Thailand. The dog found swimming more than 220 kilometres from shore by an oil rig crew in the Gulf of Thailand was returned safely to land. Picture: Vitisak Payalaw via AP

Bangkok - A dog found swimming more than 220 kilometres (135 miles) from shore by workers on an oil rig crew in the Gulf of Thailand has been returned safely to land. A worker on the rig belonging to Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Vitisak Payalaw, said on his Facebook page that the dog was sighted last Friday swimming toward the platform.

Vitisak Payalaw, stationed on the rig belonging to Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, said on his Facebook page the dog was glimpsed Friday swimming towards the platform, where it got a grip on a pole at sea level. Picture: Vitisak Payalaw via AP

The crew managed to rescue the dog by putting a rope around its neck and hauling it up. He said the crew speculated it might have fallen off a fishing trawler, and dubbed him "Boon Rod," or "Survivor."

A dog is taken care of by an oil rig crew after being rescued in the Gulf of Thailand. Picture: Vitisak Payalaw via AP

The dog landed Monday at the southern port of Songkhla and was declared in good shape after being delivered to the animal protection group Watchdog Thailand.

AP