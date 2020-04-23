LOOK: Drawings from children across the world show what they miss most during the Covid-19 lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Children confined to their homes under lockdown are drawing what they miss most - friends at school, grandparents, football and green open spaces. Regardless of where they are, the themes are often the same. From Tokyo to Buenos Aires, and New York to Kathmandu, youngsters have taken to their balconies or front lawns to display and explain the drawings they have made to Reuters photographers. Eight-year-old Reku Matsui in Tokyo has drawn himself between his grandparents, all three of them smiling together. "I miss being with my grandmother and my grandfather. Also, I want to go to my grandmother's house," he said. His older sister Yaya, 12, has drawn a picture of herself and a friend. "What I want to do the most right now is hang out with my friends." Reku, 8, and Yaya Matsui, 12, stand on the balcony of their home in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters In the German town of Bad Honnef, near Bonn, 6-year-old Tom explains: "I have painted a picture of the house of grandma and grandpa, because I miss them so much." Noa, 7, and Tom, 6, sit in front of their house in Bad Honnef, Germany. Picture: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters Besides longed-for grandparents, children are also depicting the sports they miss. Come, 5, and Lilian, 9, stand in front of their house in Reze, France. Picture: Stephane Mahe/Reuters Ivan Posta, 8, and brother Vince, 11, who live in the Hungarian capital Budapest, have drawn huge soccer balls. A combination picture shows Ivan Posta, 8, Vince Posta, 11, and Vilma Posta, 10, standing on the balcony at their home in Budapest, Hungary. Picture: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters "I drew a soccer ball, because we can't play football in the garden as there are trees and bushes everywhere," said Vince. Thousands of miles away in the Nigerian city of Lagos, 11-year-old Olatunji Adebayo has also drawn a huge soccer ball. Sofiat Kolawole, 8, Olatunji Adebayo, 11, and Amira Akanbi 11, pose for a photograph in front of their house in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters "I miss playing football with my friends before the lockdown ... I feel sad about the lockdown," he said. Half-siblings Dominik Novak, 9 and Filip Kasuba, 6, standing on the balcony at their house in Nove Jirny, Czech Republic. Picture: David W Cerny/Reuters NATURE Flowers, woods and green spaces also feature prominently.

Juan, 8, and Mateo, 10, on the balcony at their home in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Picture: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Bashierah Moos, 5, and Hanaa Moos, 9, stand by a window at their house in Cape Town. Picture: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Arthur Klein, 9, and Zoe Klein, 6, stand in the garden of their home in Hombourg-Haut, eastern France. Picture: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Jane Hassebroek, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, said: "I chose to draw my local park because it's a place me and my friends can hang out with each other away from school and home and just have fun."

Jane Hassebroek, 13, standing outside her home in Brooklyn, New York. Picture: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

"This lockdown has made me feel pretty trapped because I live in New York City so it is hard to social distance when there are so many people around," the 13-year-old added.

Noalynne, 9, and Annelou, 10, stand by a window inside their home in Lent, Netherlands. Picture: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

Sandithi Illeperuma is 14 and lives in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo.

In her picture, a girl sits alone in the bottom right corner with her knees up to her chin, wearing a face mask. At the top, a group of female figures in swirling skirts dance together, enjoying themselves.

Sandithi Illeperuma, 14, stands in front of her home in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Picture: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

"Before the lockdown, I used to draw fun and creative stuff. But after the lockdown ... I started to draw the things I missed the most ... I draw my emotions. It has made me feel very lonely because I'm the only child," she added.

Arianna Sorresina, 7, stands on her balcony at her home in Castiglione della Pescaia, Grosseto, Italy. Picture: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Some youngsters have tackled the coronavirus itself.

Nipoon Kitkrailard, 10, who lives in Thailand's Samut Prakan province, has drawn the virus as a monster coming to invade the world, but medical workers and items including hand gel and face masks hold it back.

Nipoon Kitkrailard, 10, poses for a photograph while holding a picture that he drew during the coronavirus outbreak, as he stands by a window at his home in Samut Prakan, Thailand. Picture: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

In China, where the outbreak of the new coronavirus began, and where the lockdown has been lifted first, 11-year-old Li Congchen in Beijing has made an intricate series of drawings showing the virus arriving on a "bat aircraft", people willing to give their lives to stand up to it, and in the end human beings defeating it with "vaccine guns."

Li Congchen, 11, poses for a photograph while holding a picture that he drew during the coronavirus outbreak, as he stands by a window at his grandparent's home in Beijing, China. Picture: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Reuters

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za